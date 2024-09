Corporate Deal

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has agreed to acquire RLS Radiopharmacies from RLS Group Ltd. for $230 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 22, is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025. Melbourne, Australia-based Telix was advised by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team including partner Andrew Bonnes. Counsel information for RLS Group was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 24, 2024, 12:31 PM