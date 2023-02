Corporate Deal

Power Heritage Group Ltd. announced its proposed privatization of power transmission wire and cable manufacturer Jiangnan Group Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hong Kong-based Power Heritage is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by transactional partner Joey Chau. Counsel information for Jiangnan Group, which is based in Hong Kong, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 22, 2023, 10:34 AM