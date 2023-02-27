Corporate Deal

LKQ Corp., a provider of specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, has agreed to acquire Uni-Select Inc. for 2.8 billion Canadian dollars ($2.1 billion). The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Chicago-based LKQ was advised by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg; Slaughter and May; and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Mark Gordon, Christina Ma, Deborah Paul, Adam Shapiro and Mark Stagliano. Uni-Select, a Canada-based distributor of automotive refinish and industrial coatings, was represented by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Latham & Watkins; and Linklaters. Stikeman Elliott counseled the special committee of the Uni-Select board of directors.

