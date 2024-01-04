Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins represented Carlsbad, California-based medical technology company Nalu Medical in connection with the closing of a $65 million funding round led by Novo Holdings A/S, with participation from Advent Life Sciences, Aperture Venture Partners, Decheng Capital, Endeavour Vision and others. The Latham and Watkins corporate deal team was led by Orange County-based partners Shayne Kennedy and Ross McAloon. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

January 04, 2024, 12:03 PM

