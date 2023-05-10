Corporate Deal

The Franchise Group Inc. has agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by the Management Group for an enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion. The Management Group includes the company's CEO Brian Kahn, B. Riley Financial Inc. and Irradiant Partners. The transaction, announced May 10, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Franchise Group was represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The special committee was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners David A. Katz and Zachary S. Podolsky. A Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Tariq Mundiya, Russell Leaf and Jared Fertman represented Brian Kahn. Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel to B. Riley. Davis Polk & Wardwell guided Irradiant Partners.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 10:19 AM

