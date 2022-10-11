Corporate Deal

Flexjet Inc. is going public via SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. As a result of the merger, Flexjet will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $3.1 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Flexjet, which is based in Cleveland, was represented by White & Case. The SPAC was advised by Sidley Austin. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom guided Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets LLC, which acted as financial advisor to the SPAC. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Houlihan Lokey Capital, which served as financial advisor to a special committee of independent directors of the SPAC'S board of directors.

