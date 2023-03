Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $133 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 7 by Scottsdale, Arizona-based TPI Composites Inc., a composite wind blade manufacturer. The Davis Polk team included partners Mark DiFiore and Byron Rooney. The notes come due 2028.

Renewable Energy

March 08, 2023, 9:52 AM