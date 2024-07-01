Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided the shareholders of Jungeblodt group, a German manufacturer of safety-relevant special fasteners, in connection with the sale of Jungeblodt to Italian O.M.E. – Metallurgica Erbese, a portfolio company of IGI Private Equity and a manufacturer of stud volts, hot forged nuts, screws and plugs. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Christoph H. Seibt. Counsel information for OME Metallurgica, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 01, 2024, 2:14 PM