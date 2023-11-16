Corporate Deal

Composite Advanced Technologies, a portfolio company of funds managed by Apollo, has acquired compressed gas and cryogenic liquid transportation equipment leasing company Kelley Leasing Partners. Concurrently, Apollo Funds and Composite Advanced have launched Hydria, a high-growth compressed gas platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Composite Advanced Technologies was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Abby Branigan and Dan Komarek. Kelley Leasing, which is based in Amarillo, Texas, was represented by Sprouse Shrader Smith.

November 16, 2023, 11:04 AM

