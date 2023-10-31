Corporate Deal

Entergy has agreed to sell its gas distribution business to Bernhard Capital Partners for $484 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 30, is expected to close in approximately 21 months. New Orleans-based Entergy was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partner Pankaj Sinha. Bernhard Capital, which is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Bill Benitez, Rob Goodin and Daniel Cadis.

Energy

October 31, 2023, 11:20 AM

nature of claim: /