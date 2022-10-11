Corporate Deal

Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners have agreed to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, a nuclear power company, for a total enterprise value of $7.9 billion. Cameco was advised by a Covington & Burling team including partners Kerry Burke, Daniel Luchsinger, Patrick Manchester, Peter Schwartz and J.D. Weinberg. Brookfield was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Richard Hall, David J. Perkins and Matthew L. Ploszek. Counsel information for Westinghouse, which is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 11, 2022, 7:39 PM