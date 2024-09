Corporate Deal

Zellis Group, a payroll and benefits administration platform and Apax Partners portfolio company, has agreed to acquire benefits administration software provider Benify from Vitruvian Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bristol, United Kingdom-based Zellis Group was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jacob Traff, Stuart Boyd and Andrew McAlpine. Benify, which is based in Paris, was represented by Bird & Bird.

Investment Firms

September 05, 2024, 8:32 AM