Corporate Deal

Private equity firm NRD Capital Management has agreed to sell its portfolio company Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Dine Brands Global Inc., franchisor of Applebee’s Grill + Bar and IHOP restaurants, for $80 million. Atlanta-based NRD Capital was represented by Cheng Cohen LLC. Dine Brands Global, which is based in Glendale, California, was advised by Sidley Austin.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 06, 2022, 9:05 AM