Nasdaq has agreed to acquire trading and risk platform Adenza from Thoma Bravo for $10.5 billion in cash and shares of common stock. The transaction, announced June 12, is expected to close within six to nine months. New York-based Nasdaq was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners David K. Lam and Mark F. Veblen. Adenza, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Peter Stach, Corey Fox and Brett Nelson.

June 12, 2023, 9:41 AM

