Corporate Deal

Macquarie Asset Management, an infrastructure manager, and Coastal Waste & Recycling announced that Macquarie subsidiary MIP VI Holdings II LLC has completed the recapitalisation of Coastal and become the majority owner of the business. Macquarie was advised by Sidley Austin. Coastal was represented by Winston & Strawn.

Business Services

June 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

