Corporate Deal

Naver Corp. has agreed to acquire new and gently used e-commerce clothing marketplace Poshmark Inc. for an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Seongnam, S. Korea-based Naver Corp. is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Poshmark Inc., which is based in Redwood City, California, is represented by a Goodwin Procter team led by partners Anthony McCusker, Joshua Zachariah and Jean Lee.

Internet & Social Media

October 04, 2022, 8:37 AM