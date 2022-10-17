Corporate Deal

Affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners have agreed to sell Great River Hydro to HQI US Holding LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of utility provider Hydro-Quebec, for approximately $2 billion. Boston-based ArcLight Capital is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners David Allinson and Jane Greyf. Hydro Quebec, which is based in Montreal, is advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The Morgan Lewis team includes partners John Klauberg and Michael Espinoza.

October 17, 2022, 7:54 AM