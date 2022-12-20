Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Altaris LLC have agreed to acquire Trean Insurance Group Inc., a specialty insurance provider, for $316 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 16, is expected to close during the first half of 2023. New York-based Altaris is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Trean Insurance, which is based in Wayzata, Minnesota, is represented by a Bass, Berry & Sims team. Sullivan & Cromwell is counseling Houlihan Lokey, acting as independent financial adviser to the special committee of Trean Insurance. The S&C team includes partner Eric M. Krautheimer.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 7:52 AM