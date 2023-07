Corporate Deal

Pearl Energy Investments has placed an investment in independent midstream company Voyager Midstream Holdings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Pearl Energy was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partners Holt Foster and Zackary Pullin. Counsel information for Voyager Midstream, based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 10:50 AM

nature of claim: /