Vocodia Holdings Corp., a cloud-focused artificial intelligence software provider, registered with the SEC on Jan. 31 for a $17 million IPO. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil. The underwriters, led by Alexander Capital LP, are represented by Sullivan & Worcester partners David E. Danovitch and Michael DeDonato.

February 01, 2023, 8:07 AM