Corporate Deal

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr represented Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Georgiamune Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, in closing a $75 million Series A fundraising round. Investors included General Catalyst Partners. The WilmerHale team was led by partner Rosemary Riley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 11, 2023, 10:17 AM

