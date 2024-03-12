Corporate Deal

EQT Corp. has agreed to merge with Equitrans Midstream in a deal that values the combined companies in excess of $35 billion. The transaction, announced March 11, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024. Pittsburgh-based EQT was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Feirstein, Cy Jones, Jennifer Gasser and Steven Choi. Equitrans Midstream, which is based in Pittsburgh, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston-based partners Ryan Maierson and Nick Dhesi.

Energy

March 12, 2024, 11:55 AM

nature of claim: /