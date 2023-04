Corporate Deal

Warren Equity Partners Manager LP has secured over $1.4 billion after announcing the final close of its flagship private equity investment fund, Warren Equity Partners Fund IV LP. Jacksonville, Florida-based Warren Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Matthew Smith, Luzia Vaczy and Scott Lenahan.

Investment Firms

April 13, 2023, 9:20 AM

