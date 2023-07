Corporate Deal

Waste Management was counseled by Baker Botts in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised underwriters Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Hillary Holmes.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 8:50 AM

nature of claim: /