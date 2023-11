Corporate Deal

Travelers has agreed to purchase Corvus Insurance Holdings for $435 million. New York-based Travelers was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Todd Freed and Patrick Lewis. Corvus Insurance, which is based in Boston, was represented by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 12:36 PM

