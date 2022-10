Corporate Deal

Aspire Pharmaceuticals Inc., a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, announced that it has acquired niche generic pharmaceutical product provider Morningside Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morningside Healthcare. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Roger Johnson, Tom McCarthy and Adrian Duncan. Loughborough, United Kingdom-based Morningside Pharmaceuticals was represented by Eversheds Sutherland.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 04, 2022, 8:05 AM