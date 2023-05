Corporate Deal

Pando, a supply chain technology startup, has secured $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures and Next47. San Jose, California-based Pando was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner David Makarechian. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

May 05, 2023, 11:32 AM

