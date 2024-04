Corporate Deal

Barretts Minerals, a subsidiary of Minerals Technologies, has sold all its talc assets to Riverspan Partners for $32 million. Montana-based Barretts Minerals was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Jeff Bjork and Anupama Yerramalli. Riverspan, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Milbank, McDermott Will & Emery and Holland & Hart.

