Oxford Global Resources, a provider of specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, has acquired Linksap Europe Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed. Oxford Global, which is based in Beverly, Massachusetts, was advised by Ropes & Gray. Linksap Europe, which is based in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom, was represented by Squire Patton Boggs.

June 21, 2024, 9:27 AM

