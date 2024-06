Corporate Deal

Cvent Holding Corp., an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, has agreed to purchase Reposite Inc., an AI-powered online vendor and supplier sourcing platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tysons Corner, Virginia-based Cvent is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners William Allen, Gregory Grogan and Lori Lesser. Counsel information for New York-based Reposite was not immediately available.

Technology

June 11, 2024, 4:14 PM

