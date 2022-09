Corporate Deal

BenefitMall announced that it has acquired insurance distributor Mutual Med in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based BenefitMall is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner James E. O'Bannon. Counsel information for Mutual Med, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, was not immediately available.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 7:59 AM