Heritage Distilling Holding Co., a craft distillery, registered with the SEC on May 13 for a $11 million IPO. The Gig Harbor, Washington-based company is advised by Pryor Cashman partners Eric Hellige and Ali Panjwani. The underwriters, led by Newbridge Securities Corp., are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Matthew Bernstein and Barry Grossman.

May 15, 2024, 9:53 AM

