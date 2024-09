Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has advised Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Corp. in connection with its investment and participation in Exxon Mobil Corp.’s low carbon hydrogen and ammonia project located in Baytown, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Shay Kuperman and Alan Alexander. Counsel information for Exxon Mobil, which is based Spring, Texas, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 16, 2024, 12:57 PM