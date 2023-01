Corporate Deal

RapidDeploy, a data and analytics firm focused on providing its services to emergency response centers, has secured $34 million in a funding round led by Edison Partners, with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, GM Ventures, Ericsson Ventures and others. Austin, Texas-based RapidDeploy was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that included Boston-based partners Dan Hoffman and Josh Friedman.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 7:17 AM