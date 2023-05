Corporate Deal

CI Financial Corp. has agreed to sell a 20 percent minority investment in its U.S. wealth management business to a diversified group of leading institutional investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bain Capital and others. CI Financial was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Stikeman Elliott. The Skadden team included partner Ryan Dzierniejko.

Investment Firms

May 12, 2023, 12:11 PM

