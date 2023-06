Corporate Deal

WTWH Media LLC has agreed to acquire senior care-focused digital media platform Aging Media Network in a deal guided by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Faegre Baker Daniels. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based WTWH Media was advised by Wilmer Cutler. Aging Media, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Faegre Baker Daniels team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 29, 2023, 9:04 AM

