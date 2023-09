Corporate Deal

Fenway Sports Group announced that Dynasty Equity has completed a strategic minority investment in Premier League football club Liverpool FC. New York-based Dynasty Equity was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Patrick Mitchell and Frank Saviano. Counsel information for Fenway Sports and Liverpool FC were not immediately available.

September 29, 2023, 10:55 AM

