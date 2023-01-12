Corporate Deal

Advent International portfolio company ICRA SpA, a semi-finished food ingredients provider, has agreed to acquire the trade and assets of Kerry Group plc's sweet ingredients portfolio for 500 million euros ($539 million). The transaction, announced Jan. 11, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Boston-based Advent International is advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partner Marco Compagnoni. Counsel information for Kerry Group, which is based in Tralee, Ireland, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

January 12, 2023, 10:33 AM