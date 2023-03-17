Corporate Deal

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners has acquired Island Pump and Tank Corp., a provider of maintenance, construction and alternative energy services to fuel retailers and government agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based Hidden Harbor Capital was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team that included partners Taylor Berman, Alex Clavero, Frederic Levenson and Cristina Sanchez. Counsel information for Northport, New York-based Island Pump was not immediately available.

