Brookfield Asset Management has secured $12 billion after announcing the final close of its latest flagship global private equity program, Brookfield Capital Partners VI. Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management was advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges private funds team led by partners Lana Castor and Andrew Chizzik.

October 09, 2023, 10:21 AM

