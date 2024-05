Corporate Deal

Hg has agreed to acquire AuditBoard Inc., a connected risk platform, for $3 billion. London-based Hg was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Katja Butler, Nathan Giesselman, Annie Jeffers, Joseph Penko, Blair Thetford and Richard Youle. AuditBoard, which is based in Cerritos, California, was represented by Cooley.

Technology

May 24, 2024, 5:24 PM

nature of claim: /