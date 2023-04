Corporate Deal

Independent merchant banking firm, the Presidio Group has advised Flow Automotive Companies in connection with its acquisition of eight franchises in Charlottesville, Virginia from Umansky Automotive Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Flow Automotive was represented by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton partner Michal A. Myers. Umansky Automotive was counseled by Evans Petree PC shareholder David Porteous.

Automotive

April 19, 2023, 10:13 AM

