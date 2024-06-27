Corporate Deal

Nidar Infrastructure Limited, a data center provider for AI and high-performance compute, is going public via SPAC merger with Cartica Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Nidar will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. Nidar was advised by A&O Shearman, SNG & Partners and Vale Law. The SPAC was advised by Morrison & Foerster, Khaitan & Co. and Appleby. The Morrison & Foerster team was led by partners David Slotkin, Joseph Sulzbach and Dustin McKenzie.

Technology

June 27, 2024, 10:45 AM