Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented digital freight platforms operator Logory Logistics Technology Co. Ltd. in a 125 million Hong Kong dollar ($16 million) initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Marjory Ding, Yi Gao and Christopher Wong. Norton Rose Fulbright partner Psyche Tai represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Haitong International Capital Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

March 15, 2023, 10:37 AM