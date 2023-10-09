Corporate Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire biotechnology company Mirati Therapeutics Inc. for a total equity value of approximately $4.8 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 8, is expected to close by the first half of 2024. New York-based Bristol-Myers was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jonathan Davis, Emily Lichtenheld and Daniel Wolf. Mirati Therapeutics, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Laura Knoll and Graham Robinson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 09, 2023, 9:13 AM

