Novartis has agreed to acquire Chinook Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision medicines for kidney disease, for $3.5 billion. The transaction, announced June 12, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Seattle-based Chinook Therapeutics was represented by a Fenwick & West team including corporate partners Doug Cogen, David Michaels, Ryan Mitteness, Amanda Rose and Effie Toshav. Counsel information for Novartis, which is based in Switzerland, was not immediately available.

June 13, 2023, 7:20 AM

