Corporate Deal

APG Asset Management has agreed to place a $400 million investment in Doral Renewables LLC. APG, which is based in the Netherlands, was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright. Philadelphia-based Doral Renewables was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Joshua Kiernan, David Owen and David Kurzweil.

Renewable Energy

June 28, 2024, 1:24 PM