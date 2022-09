Corporate Deal

Invesco Real Estate announced that it has acquired a real estate asset located in Via Deruta, Milan, from COIMA SIINQ I. The complex is composed of two buildings, with seven and eight floors above ground. Invesco Real Estate was advised by Ashurst; Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associates; Bertacco Recla & Partners and a Jones Day team led by partner Paolo Foppiani.

Real Estate

September 23, 2022, 9:50 AM