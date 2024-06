Corporate Deal

Voodoo, a French mobile apps and games publisher, has agreed to acquire BeReal for $537 million. BeReal, which is based in Paris, was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team including partners Benjamin Cichostepski-Lesage and Olivier Jouffroy. Counsel information for Voodoo was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

June 13, 2024, 3:03 PM

