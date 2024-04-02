Corporate Deal

Rubrik, a cybersecurity platform, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 1 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Palo Alto, California-based company is advised by Cooley partners Jon Avina, Calise Cheng and Milson Yu. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Sarah Axtell and Rick Kline.

Technology

April 02, 2024, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /